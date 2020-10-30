Newborn baby girl found abandoned near MGMH Warangal

The baby has been admitted to the children’s ward and her condition is said to be good.

Warangal Urban: A new born female baby was abandoned by unidentified persons at the main gate of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in the wee hours of Friday.

The security staff found the infant around 2:30 am and informed the officials who in turn contacted the police. The baby has been admitted to the children’s ward and her condition is said to be good. The baby weighs 2.39 kg. The Matwada police have registered a case and are investigating it to trace the parents. “We are analyzing the CCTV footage collected from the hospital,” said SI Srinivas Reddy.

Chairperson, child welfare committee (CWC),Warangal erstwhile district, Parashuramulu Mandala said that a total of five new born babies had been abandoned in the last 30 days. “Unfortunately, four of them were found dead,” he added.

