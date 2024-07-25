Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Two Trains To Warangal Cancelled From August 1

Two trains to Warangal cancelled from August 1

Secunderabad – Warangal MEMU (07462) and Warangal – Hyderabad MEMU (07463) train services running from August 1 to 31 have been cancelled.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 25 July 2024, 05:09 PM
Two trains to Warangal cancelled from August 1
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to traffic block for track maintenance works over Secunderabad division, the Secunderabad – Warangal MEMU (07462) and Warangal – Hyderabad MEMU (07463) train services running from August 1 to 31 have been cancelled, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said in a press release on Thursday.

SCR officials requested rail passengers to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Related News

Latest News