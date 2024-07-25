Two trains to Warangal cancelled from August 1

Secunderabad – Warangal MEMU (07462) and Warangal – Hyderabad MEMU (07463) train services running from August 1 to 31 have been cancelled.
Hyderabad: Due to traffic block for track maintenance works over Secunderabad division, the Secunderabad – Warangal MEMU (07462) and Warangal – Hyderabad MEMU (07463) train services running from August 1 to 31 have been cancelled, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said in a press release on Thursday.
SCR officials requested rail passengers to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.