KCR asks BRS MLAs to accept people’s mandate

Though the BRS was entitled to continue in the power till January 16 as per the Constitution, KCR wanted the party leaders to extend necessary support, paving way for formation of the new government in the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday asked party members to accept the people’s mandate gracefully and step down from power. Though the BRS was entitled to continue in the power till January 16 as per the Constitution, he wanted the party leaders to extend necessary support, paving way for formation of the new government in the State.

In a meeting with the newly elected BRS MLAs at his farm house in Erravelli, Chandrashekhar Rao said the party general body meeting would soon be held at Telangana Bhavan to review the election results. He also informed them that the BRS Legislative Party leader would be elected soon and advised them to give adequate time for the Congress to form a new government and settle down.

He also congratulated the newly elected party MLAs and appreciated the hardwork of all the party leaders during the Assembly polls. The MLAs also thanked him for giving them an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana and vowed to continue to strengthen the party.

Earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao convened a meeting with the newly elected BRS MLAs at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here. He congratulated them on their victory and asked them to remain accessible to the people at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan and also the party districts offices. He informed them that an extended meeting of the BRS elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs and MPs will be held soon, to introspect on factors that led to the party’s defeat and chalk out the future course of action. The dates for the same will be finalised and announced shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the BRS government initiated several welfare and development programmes in the last decade. “Though people gave the mandate to another party, they gave us respectful strength in the Assembly to fight on their behalf. We must discharge our duties as a responsible opposition,” he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that there was a tremendous positive response from the people in support of the BRS leadership after the elections. He said people from all walks of life were sending messages saying that they never expected the BRS to lose the election. “Just like we were available to the people at the Secretariat and the Pragathi Bhavan over the last decade, all MLAs must now be available at the party headquarters,” he said.

MLC K Kavitha and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed over the absence of Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy at the legislators’ meeting. Malla Reddy told mediapersons that they could not attend the meeting due to a communication gap over the meeting. However, his staff alerted him about the message received on the mobile phone, following which he started off only to be informed that the meeting had concluded and they were heading to Erravelli. Immediately, all three MLAs joined their colleagues for the meeting with Chandrashekhar Rao at Erravelli.