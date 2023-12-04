BRS MLAs to remain available for public at party headquarters

BRS working president KT Rama Rao directed the newly elected MLAs of BRS in this regard, asking them to remain accessible to the people round-the-clock and to attend to their issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will now be available at the party headquarters at Telangana Bhavan and also the party district headquarters to serve the people of Telangana. BRS working president KT Rama Rao directed the newly elected MLAs of BRS in this regard, asking them to remain accessible to the people round-the-clock and to attend to their issues.

The party leadership also decided to conduct an extended meeting of the BRS elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs and MPs soon, to introspect on factors that led to the party’s defeat and chalk out the future course of action. The dates for the same will be finalised and announced shortly.

Congratulating the newly elected MLAs and other senior leaders during a meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Rama Rao said the BRS government initiated several welfare and development programmes in the last decade.

“Though people have given the mandate to another party, they gave respectful strength to us in the Assembly to fight on their behalf. We must discharge our duties as a responsible opposition,” he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that there was a tremendous positive response from the people in support of the BRS leadership after the elections. He said people from all walks of life were sending messages saying that they never expected the BRS to lose the election. “Just like we were available to the people at the Secretariat and the Pragathi Bhavan over last decade, all MLAs must now be available at the party headquarters,” he said.

MLC K Kavitha and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Later, the MLAs left for Erravelli to call upon BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse. They thanked him for giving them an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana and vowed to continue to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed over the absence of Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy at the party meeting. However, they clarified that they could not attend the meeting as they did not receive the information on time. Later, they joined the BRS MLAs during the meeting with Chandrashekhar Rao at Erravelli.