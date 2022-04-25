Newly-wed woman attempts to kill husband by slitting his throat in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a newly wed woman attempted to murder her husband by slitting his throat with a blade at Pasaragonda village of Damera mandal in the district in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, Madishetty Raju (30) , was rushed to a hospital in Warangal. His condition is said to be serious. Raju married one Archna on March 25.

Meanwhile, Archana has reportedly been behaving strangely. “Around 2 am, she slit her husband’s throat with a blade. We had shifted him to the hospital for the treatment as he was bleeding profusely,” said a relative. Damera police have visited the house and hospital to collect the information.