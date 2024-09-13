NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024: South stars extravaganza

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 13 September 2024, 03:17 PM

Hyderabad: The NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024, set for September 27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is all set to be a grand celebration of South Indian cinema bringing together top stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the special honour for Megastar Chiranjeevi who will receive the award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ in recognition of his decades-long illustrious career. Adding to the excitement, his son Ram Charan, will also attend.

Other big names lined up for the event include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, known for classics like Roja and Ponniyin Selvan, is also expected to attend the awards and so is the acclaimed art director Thota Tharani, whose work has enhanced the visual beauty of many South Indian films.

The IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024 is sure to get more attractive with the presence of Kamal Haasan, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema with a career spanning six decades, and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Kannada cinema’s rising star Rishab Shetty, whose works have garnered respect in the industry, Chiyaan Vikram, celebrated for his intense and transformative performances, will also be in attendance.

From the Tamil cinema, notable attendees include Siva Karthikeyan, whose journey from being a television host to becoming one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars is an inspiring story, and also actor, singer, and director Simbu (STR).

The IIFA Utsavam 2024 will also celebrate the unsung heroes behind the camera. Renowned cinematographer Ravi Varman, known for his breathtaking visuals, and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, whose work has elevated the quality of Indian and international cinema, will be in attendance. Filmmaker and actor S.J. Suryah, known for his dynamic contributions to the industry, will also bring his creative energy to the event.

IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024, the organizers promise, will be an extraordinary night of celebration, honoring not just the actors, filmmakers, and musicians, but also the behind-the-scenes talent that brings South Indian cinema to life.