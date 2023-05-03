NEXA Music to present Season 2 super winners’ music video

NEXA has announced the winners of the highly-anticipated NEXA Music Season 2 competition. The top 4 winners have been selected to curate a music video.

Hyderabad: NEXA has announced the winners of the highly-anticipated NEXA Music Season 2 competition. The top 4 winners have been selected to curate a music video produced by renowned music producer Mickey McCleary (music is produced by Mikey and the video is by Qyuki).

NEXA Music Season 2 is a unique platform that aims to discover and promote original English music talent in India. The competition received an overwhelming response from aspiring musicians, with 2,400+ entries from across the country. After a rigorous selection process, the top 4 winners were chosen based on their originality, creativity, and musical talent.

The winners of NEXA Music Season 2 were handpicked by music maestro AR Rahman. Hanu Dixit, Sunep A Jamir, Inga, and Gaia Meera were the super winners of this season. Each winner will now have the opportunity to curate a music video produced by Mickey McCleary, who has previously worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The music videos will be released on NEXA Music’s official YouTube channel and promoted across various social media platforms. The competition has provided a platform to aspiring musicians to showcase their talent and connect with music lovers across the country.

Gaia Meera is a Mumbai-based artiste who has captured people’s attention with her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. Hanu Dixit, also from Mumbai, is a multi-talented artist who sings, writes, and composes music that is both catchy and profound. Sunep A Jamir, from Nagaland, uses his unique voice and vibrant personality to create music that is both fun and impactful. Inga from Bengaluru combines eastern and western musical influences in her work, creating a familiar and refreshing sound.