NFT art by transgender teen fetches over $2 million at Christie’s

Christie’s said that this is the latest sign of appetite among art collectors for blockchain-based assets.

Hyderabad: Leading auction company Christie’s announced that an online auction of NFT and physical artworks by 18-year-old transgender artist FEWOCiOUS, presented as part of the auction house’s Pride program, fetched $2.16 million (roughly Rs 16 crores).

The artist – FEWOCiOUS – real name Victor Langlois – tells his story of gender transition from female to male spanning the ages of 14 to 18, through his work.

Titled “Hello, I’m Victor (FEWOCiOUS) and This Is My Life”, the series is a powerful coming-of-age story told through five unique NFTs, with each lot complemented by a physical painting and previously unreleased doodles and journal entries.

Each NFT is paired with a mixed media painting, plus a suite of NFTs representing intimate ephemera from the corresponding years of the artist’s life.⠀

The five lots, which drew more than 20 bidders, makes Langlois youngest ever artist to have a sale at Christie’s.

An NFT which stands for non-fungible token is a form of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership status of digital objects, such as images, videos and text.

While anyone can view the item, only the buyer of an NFT has the official status of being its owner.