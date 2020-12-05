NGOs distribute groceries to fluorosis victims in Nalgonda

The foundation president Arikepudi Raghu said that they took up door-to-door distribution of kits consisting of groceries and blankets each costing Rs 3,000 to 150 fluorosis victims in the last four days.

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Nalgonda: With the help of Hope4Spandana and Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi, BDL Winners Foundation distributed groceries and blankets to 150 fluorosis victims in Munugodu, Marriguida and Nampally mandals in the district. Speaking after distributing the groceries Namaparm village in Marriguda mandal, the foundation president Arikepudi Raghu said that they took up door-to-door distribution of kits consisting of groceries and blankets each costing Rs 3,000 to 150 fluorosis victims in the last four days.

He said that actually the team of the foundation came to the district to study the condition of fluorosis victims and to know their requirements. “But, we are not interested in meeting fluorosis victims with empty hands. Hence, we have taken up distribution of groceries to them”, he said. Based on their study, the foundation would take up more programmes to help fluorosis victims in Nalonda district. K Subash of Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi opined that providing suitable employment to Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi would instill confidence in it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .