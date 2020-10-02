NHRC summons Telangana DGP

The commission summoned the DGP over a delayed report. However, if the requisite report is received by the commission a week prior to the scheduled date, then the DGP’s appearance would stand dispensed with

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons to the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy asking him to appear before it on February 1, 2021, at 11 am along with a requisite report pertaining to the remarks passed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Karimnagar district.

However, if the requisite report is received by the commission a week prior to the scheduled date, then the DGP’s appearance would stand dispensed with.

The commission received a complaint from Bilal Anwar Khan, an advocate on behalf of one Abdul Mujeeb, a resident of Ahmedpura in Karimnagar, stating that the ACP and the Inspector threatened Mujeeb for taking out a rally in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 22, 2019.

The NHRC took cognizance of the matter and called for an Action Taken Report from the DGP. However, no report was received.

