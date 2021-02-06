Ni-MSME Yousufguda to organise online workshop on project report making

This online workshop, to be held on February 8 from 2 pm to 4 pm, is to prepare aspiring entrepreneurs for the loan mela being organised by ni-MSME on February 10

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-MSME), Yousufguda, an organisation of Ministry of MSME, is organising an online workshop on making a bankable project report for aspiring micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

This online workshop, to be held on February 8 from 2 pm to 4 pm, is to prepare aspiring entrepreneurs to make a report highlighting the unique selling point of their venture, for the loan mela being organised by ni-MSME on February 10.

Interested candidates can register for the workshop at https://forms.gle/4ymeuMx4cadZy3k46.

For more details, aspirants may call on 04023633228 and 9346511344.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .