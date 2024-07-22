Terrorists open fire at Army post in J&K’s Rajouri, troops retaliate

22 July 2024

Rajouri/Jammu: Army troops foiled a terrorist attack on a security post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Monday and launched a cordon and search operation to track them down, officials said.

The terrorists fired at an Army post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and troops guarding the post retaliated, resulting in fierce exchanges, an Army spokesperson said.

The troops foiled the attack, following which a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area, the spokesperson added. Unconfirmed reports said a jawan and a civilian suffered injuries in the attack.

However, a fresh firing between terrorists and security forces has broken out in the area, while the cordon and search operation is underway, the officials said.

Sources said the terrorists first tried to attack the house of a village defence group (VDG) member and ex-serviceman on the outskirts of a hamlet but presence of police personnel forced them to flee the area and later target the Army post.