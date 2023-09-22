| Nidhi Aapke Nikat Program To Be Held On Sept 27 In Nizamabad

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ program to be held on Sept 27 in Nizamabad

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the supporting documents with regard to their grievances to resolve the issue on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Nizamabad: The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ would be held on September 27 in the district.

In a statement issued here on Friday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Vandematharam School, Dichpalli Mandal in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at Shantiniketan Vidyalayam, Patha Rajampet in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach programme for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

