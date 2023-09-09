Nizamabad: EPS Pension Adalat on September 12

Employees Provident Fund Organisation will hold a virtual pension adalat on September 12 for those drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Nizamabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold a virtual pension adalat on September 12 for those drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995. The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am.

In a release issued here on Saturday, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner B Madhusudhana Chary stated that the EPF subscribers who want to take part in the Adalat have to download Cisco Webex application and join the meeting on 2640 300 3615 address with password (enf1234). Members can also submit their grievances through email (ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in) .

The members who do not have access to desktop or mobile can submit their grievances at the EPFO field office in advance.

