Nigerian arrested in cheating case in Hyderabad

The arrested person Onulgbo Chibuzo Godwin alias Bobby along with his associates formed into a gang and duped people on pretext of sending gifts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: A Nigerian who was allegedly involved in a cheating case was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday. The police seized laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank pass book and debits cards from him.

The arrested person Onulgbo Chibuzo Godwin alias Bobby along with his associates Bakayoko Lassina, Shoma Purkayastha, Sequro and Okwuchukwu, formed into a gang and duped people on pretext of sending gifts.

“The gang created fake Facebook profiles and befriended people introducing themselves as US and UK nationals. After becoming friends on the social media platforms, the gang would dupe the victims on pretext of sending a parcel containing expensive items,” said ACP Cybercrime, KVM Prasad.

Bakayoko and Purkayastha were arrested in February and remanded while Sequro and Okwuchukwu are absconding.