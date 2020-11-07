Night Mode on iPhone 12 to capture your perfect Diwali moment

The low-light capabilities of iPhone 12 are a huge jump from the previous generation. I absolutely love the Night Mode on the ultra wide angle lens, and it would be perfect to cover festivities in ways which wasn’t previously possible,” Siddhartha Joshi

New Delhi: Although there is haze in the sky, festivals this year are mostly indoors owing to social distancing norms and the low-light capabilities in iPhone 12 are set to lift your mood as you celebrate Diwali, top photography experts said on Saturday.

Computational photography is redefined on iPhone 12 with Night Mode, which is set to take the low-light photography to a new level.

“The low-light capabilities of iPhone 12 are a huge jump from the previous generation. I absolutely love the Night Mode on the ultra wide angle lens, and it would be perfect to cover festivities in ways which wasn’t previously possible,” Siddhartha Joshi, a famous travel blogger and photographer, told IANS.

“However, what really took me by surprise was actually the video in low light — I’ve been using it in low light for the past few days and can’t wait to capture some Diwali moments on it,” he added.

iPhone 12 delivers powerful computational photography features enabled by A14 Bionic and a new dual-camera system, bringing an unparalleled camera experience that makes it easier than ever to intuitively capture the perfect photograph or video.

This advanced camera system features the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an e/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on iPhone, providing 27 per cent more light for even more amazing low-light photos and videos.

Above all, the ‘Smart HDR 3’ uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture and saturation of a photo for natural-looking images.

“iPhone 12 is indeed a big upgrade over what the same lens could do on iPhone 11, especially the stunning Night Mode that will bring life to images,” said Rohit Vohra, one of Asia’s most prominent street photographers.

iPhone 12 also features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone.

The device offers cinematic video stabilisation, true-to-life selfie videos with Dolby Vision and Night mode Time-Lapse, offering longer exposure times for sharper videos, better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when used with a tripod.