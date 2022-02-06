Night temperature rises marginally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After days of cold-wave-like situation, the night temperature in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts increased marginally on Sunday. The average minimum temperature in the city at 14.4 degree Celsius, which was one degree Celsius more than what was recorded on the previous day, and yet it remained three degrees below the expected range. Rajendranagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.3 degree Celsius.

- Advertisement -

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature is likely to soar by two to four degrees in almost every part of the city from Monday. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to range from 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in several parts of the State, especially the northern districts, plummeted below 10 degree Celsius. Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degree Celsius. The temperatures are likely to gradually soar over the next week.

Minimum temperature

Hyderabad

Rajendranagar – 11.3 degree Celsius

Patancheru – 11.9 degree Celsius

Hayathnagar – 12.5 degree Celsius

Secunderabad – 12.8 degree Celsius

Qutbullapur – 14.7 degree Celsius

STATE

Adilabad – 6.7 degree Celsius

Kumram Bheem Asifabad – 7.8 degree Celsius

Nirmal – 8.5 degree Celsius

Rangareddy – 9.1 degree Celsius

Mancherial – 9.2 degree Celsius

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .