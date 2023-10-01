Nikhat Zareen ends Asian Games campaign with bronze medal

Zareen and Raksat faced each other in the quarterfinals of the world championship earlier this year and the Indian boxer had emerged victorious.

By ANI Updated On - 06:14 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hangzhou: Reigning World Champion, Nikhat Zareen ended her 19th Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal after going down in a closely fought semifinal bout on Sunday.

India suffered a shocking defeat on Sunday as the star pugilist Zareen was defeated by Thailand’s Chuthamat Rakshat by a 3:2 split decision in the semifinal of women’s 50kg category.

Zareen and Raksat faced each other in the quarterfinals of the world championship earlier this year and the Indian boxer had emerged victorious.

Earlier in the day, Jaismine Lamboria suffered defeat in the quarterfinals of the women’s 60 kg after RSC (referee stopping the contest) defeat in round 2 against North Korea’s Won Ungyong on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda entered the semifinals with a unanimous 5-0 win against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova in the quarterfinals.

Parveen confirmed the 5th boxing medal for India and secured the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics in boxing.