Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen assured of medal at Asia Games

With this win, Nikhat has also confirmed her quota for the upcoming Paris Olympics which are scheduled to be held in 2024

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen from Telangana is all set to do India proud again as she has secured India’s first Boxing medal at Asian Games 2023 with a win over Hanan Nassar in the 50Kg quarterfinal on Friday.

Fighting her third bout of the tournament, Nikhat notched a RSC (referee stops contest) win in less than three minutes to advance to the semifinals.