Nikhil Kumar Jain- a Conscientious Young Music Artist that Jubilate in the Glory of his Musical Field

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Nikhil Kumar Jain, a 24 year old gem, was born on 22 May 1998, young to earn a name as A Musical Artist. Nikhil comes from a place of Nathdwara, Rajasthan. It takes a good long time for people to begin and achieve their goals. Nikhil proved differently, becoming successful over a year.

Nikhil made a vowel to himself in life to remain always Fascinating and Encouraging. His work journey started at the age of 18 years when he incorporated with Industry Artists and started producing and composing music beats like “Love Letter”, “Live for Music”, “House Music Mix”, “Fox”, and His latest come up with this amazing music “Where Are You”.

One must be thinking about what pushed him so hard and what kind of a personality Is he? He is very enthusiastic and open to learning and experimenting with things. It started when he stepped first into Metal Industry and worked for about 4 years, successfully delivering a niche for the company. He worked hard day and night to achieve his target before the end. “Efficient utilization of time brings efficient utilization of effort.” In his words, mere one mind can create a big difference and picture of his life. Musical Industry proved his ideology, making him the young Innovative Entrepreneur.

Coming forward to another field of excellence, such an enthusiast personality is not bound to one aim; they wish to excel in every interest of their life. He is also a renowned fitness freak. He intended to create a good meaning with respect to health and fitness. He learned the importance of physical and mental health and strived to prove one for all. “Your mind & Body are your assets; invest rightly”.

He is also a sportsperson. He has been elected two times for the state-level Cricket Championship. My life would lead along not just in making money. I want to be an inspiration in exploring self-worth. Money-making is a question of survival, but your passions drive for happily living. Cricket is his passion, but it doesn’t sway his profession anyway. He is efficient enough to preserve the balance between his profession and passion.

Nikhil has set an example for being Unstoppable. He belongs to a middle-class family, and people are aware of the hardest living. Nikhil’s step toward becoming a Music composer was not complying with society’s mindset.

Today as he proves himself as what he wants to become, he wants to convey a message to society. A message as a lesson that he learned from his society, who doubted his work and profession and pushed him down to not follow the one. But who can stop the unstoppable? It was not about him and his only aspirations; it was a question for all around the world. Nikhil’s spirit and trust in his work made up in setting a pioneer for the people around him.

His success left everyone in surprise and with questions too! Now, people are not able to question his profession, instead have a question about how his work profession turned to be a game changer. He is also giving service consultation and business-making ideas. There is no more a question among people or the profession. He is only earning prominence in his world Musical World.

“Try not to become a man of success, but a man of value.”