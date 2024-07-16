| Four Caught With Non Duty Paid Liquor From Rajasthan In Chevella Farmhouse

Shamshabad Excise Superintendent S. Krishnapriya said a special team had conducted inspections at the farm house and found NDPL bottles procured from Rajasthan for a party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Excise Police have caught four persons on charges of illegal possession and consumption of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) procured from Rajasthan at a farm house in Chevella on the city outskirts on Monday. Officials seized 80 liquor bottles.

Shamshabad Excise Superintendent S. Krishnapriya said a special team had conducted inspections at the farm house and found NDPL bottles procured from Rajasthan for a party. “Instead of liquor brands from the State, they had bought liquor from Rajasthan. In this party, 24 liquor bottles were seized and four people were detained and questioned. As per their information, checks were carried out on the buses coming from Rajasthan and another 55 bottles of liquor were seized,” Krishnapriya said.

A case has been registered against three farm houses for allowing liquor consumption without taking liquor license permission from the Excise Department.

There are more than 185 farm houses, function halls in Chevella and notices have been issued to all of them that legal action will be taken if they allow consumption of consume NDPL in the premises.

Director of Excise Enforcement VB Kamalasan Reddy said that if non-duty paid liquor is consumed, a case will be registered against the persons concerned, venue owners and the location will be blacklisted.

To share information regarding illegal liquor sale, supply and consumption, citizens can call Excise Department toll free number – 18004252523.