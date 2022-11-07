Nimrat Kaur finishes the first schedule of ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ in Pune

Published Date - 05:04 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: All-rounder actor Nimrat Kaur, known for her brilliant performance in blockbusters like ‘Airlift’, and ‘Lunchbox’ recently gave us another impressive act in ‘Dasvi’ earlier this year.

The talented actor has received high praise for giving us some of the path-breaking and nuanced characters in the Hindi film industry. She is currently working on ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’.

Nimrat just finished the first schedule of the shoot in Pune city. “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood.

The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience,” she shared.

‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.