Nimrat Kaur visits Patiala for inaugural ceremony of her late father’s statue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

As Nimrat’s father was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, she informs, “It’s a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army.”

Hyderabad: Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father Late Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in the Patiala regiment. In honour of his contribution to serving his nation and motherland, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was inaugurated at the Heritage Hall at his parent regiment 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala.

“Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures. We lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn’t join him. Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics, and incredible values were instilled in me as a child,” Nimrat adds.

After the success of ‘Dasvi’, where she was paired with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat will be seen in Maddock Films’ next titled ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’.