Nimrat Kaur wraps up ‘Section 84’ shoot, shares BTS picture with Amitabh

Actor Nimrat Kaur penned down a long emotional note as she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Nimrat Kaur, on Friday, penned down a long emotional note as she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a string of BTS pictures which she captioned, “No words will ever be adequate to explain what I felt before, between and after my two most favourite sounds – “action” and “cut” were called out on the #Section84 set since exactly 2 months ago today.”

In the first picture, she could be seen posing with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan inside her vanity van.

“Like the last page of a book you never want to end, the last day brought with it a heady mix of gratitude, learnings for a lifetime, separation anxiety and a simple knowing that as an actor nothing can quite prepare you for sharing screen space with a once in many lifetimes force of nature, Mr. @amitabhbachchan. Everything can and should not be articulated. So my heart shall savour the best of it forever,” the caption further reads.

In other pictures, she can be seen posing inside her vanity and with the crew members of ‘Section 84’.

She also thanked the director Ribhu Dasgupta.

“@ribhu_dasgupta thank you for access to this wondrous, mysterious, milestone adventure of a lifetime. Eternal gratitude and love forever for entrusting your Zoya with me. A huge thank you to every single person who this process possible, smooth, carefully thought through, and no matter what for the set always being a chilled out, happy, happy place!!!,” the caption concluded.

The official release date of ‘Section 84’ is still awaited.

‘Section 84’ marks Amitabh and Ribhu’s third collaboration after a TV mini-series ‘Yudh’ in 2014 and the thriller film ‘Te3n’ in 2015.