NIMS contract nurses call-off stir after assurances from Harish Rao

05:19 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following assurances from Health Minister, T Harish Rao, 423 contract nurses at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), who have been boycotting their duties for the past fortnight, have called off their stir on Wednesday.

The NIMS contract nurses were demanding a pay hike and other benefits that were being extended to nurses who were on the rolls in the hospital. Harish Rao along with Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi, Director NIMS, Dr Manohar, OSD, Dr Gangadhar and other senior officials held detailed talks with the nurses and assured them that their demands would be met.

In the talks, the Minister assured that salaries of NIMS contract nurses will be hiked by 30 per cent, which is on par with salaries of contract nurses recruited under National Health Mission (NHM). Apart from that, the NIMS contract nurses will also get benefits including pay slips, maternity leaves and weightage marks in future nursing recruitment examinations.

Directions to implement these promises were issued and orders to this effect were also issued. Following the talks, the contract nurses on Wednesday thanked the Health Minister for accepting their demands and decided to join back their normal duties.

