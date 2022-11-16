NIMS: Counselling for MPT course on November 21

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:09 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: The counselling for provisional selection of candidates for admission into Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) course offered by Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for academic year 2022 is scheduled to be held from 10 am on November 21, at Learning Centre, NIMS Campus, Punjagutta.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list are required to report for counselling at 9 am with all the original certificates (mandatory), counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in the admission prospectus. For details: Visit www.nims.edu.in for details.

Also Read Telangana sanctions Rs 1571 crore to NIMS