Telangana government sanctions Rs 1,571 crore for expansion of NIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:48 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

A total of 500 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds will also be available for patients at the upcoming new NIMS block.

Hyderabad: In a major initiative aimed at making available at least 10,000 superspecialty beds in government hospitals for poor patients, the State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,571 crore for expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

This amount for NIMS will fund the construction of a new block on the nearly 32-acre land at Erramanzil and add 2,000 superspecialty beds with internal oxygen supply. A total of 500 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds will also be available for patients at the upcoming new NIMS block, which will take the overall number of beds at NIMS to 3,800.

The new block will have 42 superspecialty departments including heart, kidney, liver, cancer care, emergency and trauma care and all orthopaedic specialities. The new facility will also add more superspecialty PG medical seats, specialty nursing seats and provide training to students in allied health sciences.

For the overall development and for administrative costs at NIMS, the State government every year releases Rs 200 crore as grant and in the past six months, has incurred Rs 186 crore just to procure high-end medical equipment. The new block is also expected to have a new outpatient block and a 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) block, which is coming up with a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Overall, the upcoming NIMS block will pave the way for having 10,000 superspecialty beds in government hospitals in Telangana. The four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad will add 4,000 beds while the Warangal superspecialty hospital will provide another 2,000 beds.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has been entrusted to complete the new block and the NIMS management has been permitted to raise additional financial resources from banks to meet the cost of the project.

The Government Order (GO Ms no 142) according sanction of Rs. 1571 crore has been released by Secretary, Health department, S A M Rizvi.

Important points:

1. 10,000 superspecialty beds to be available for poor in government hospitals

2. State government sanctions Rs. 1571 crore for 2,000 hospital bed NIMS block

3. NIMS new block to come-up at 32-acres of land Erramanzil

4. Total beds at NIMS to increases to 3,800 (new 2, 000 and present 1, 800)

5. 4 TIMS in Hyderabad to add 4,000 beds

6. Warangal superspecialty hospital to add 2000 beds