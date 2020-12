By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is recruiting statistician and social worker for a research project in the department of Medical Oncology.

Candidates were requested to visit www.nims.edu.in for details on applying for the vacant posts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .