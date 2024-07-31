NIMS security personnel boycott duties over two-month salary delay

The NIMS Contract Security Guards Union (NCSGU), leading the protests, stated that some security personnel employed by a private agency have not received their salaries for June and July.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 01:46 PM

Hyderabad: The security personnel at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) boycotted their regular duties on Wednesday over non-payment of their salaries for the past two-months.

The NIMS Contract Security Guards Union (NCSGU), which is spearheading the protests, said that a section of the security personnel, employed by private third party agency, were yet to receive salaries for June and July.

Also Read NIMS invites applications for admission into one-year certificate course in Transplant Coordinator Program

The NIMS hospital has engaged 240 security personnel on contract basis from two third party agencies including Capital Protection Force Private Limited, which has provided 100 guards and Sri Kartikeya Securities, which has provided the remaining 140 guards (men and women).

The Union has also submitted a memorandum to the Labour Department over delay in payment of salaries. “About 100 security personnel from Capital Protection Force Private Limited are yet to receive salaries since June. To manage the situation at home, all of them have taken personal loans from private lenders with high interest rates. Just imagine their plight of managing families without getting paid for 60-days,” says president, NCSGU, N Venkatesh.

The Union members pointed out that the monthly take-home salary of security guards employed by one private agency is Rs 13, 500 while another agency is paying only Rs 11, 500. “There is a difference of nearly Rs 2, 100 and security staff must also be compensated,” Venkatesh said.

Meanwhile, the NIMS hospital management urged the protesting security personnel to report to their duties and hold talks with Director, NIMS, Dr Nagari Bheerappa, who is on tour and will be available on Thursday.