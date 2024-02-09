NIMS senior nephrologist and Jeevandan initiative head, honored with ‘Sushruta Award’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 04:31 PM

In-charge of Jeevandan and senior nephrologist from NIMS, Dr G Swarnalatha receiving Sushruta award Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a function held in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Senior nephrologist form Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and in-charge of State Government’s Jeevandan organ donation initiative, Dr G Swarnalatha has received ‘Sushruta Award’, in recognition for her contribution in the field of health sector, especially in the sector of organ donation, in a function held in Delhi on Thursday, from union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The year’s Sushruta awards, established by Medically Speaking, have honored care givers from different disciplines of medicine who have been serving the country in the field of health. On the occasion, a conclave was also organised to discuss aspects of health sector including organ donation.

The senior nephrologist at NIMS has been in-charge of Jeevandan initiative since its inception in 2013 and has overseen the steady growth of organ donation in both the Telugu-speaking States. On the occasion, Director of NIMS, Bheerappa Nagari on Friday congratulated Dr Swarnalatha for the unique achievement.