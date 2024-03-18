Hyderabad: Organs of brain-dead food delivery boy donated

In a novel gesture, the family members of a 19-year-old student from Rajendernagar, who was working part-time as a food delivery boy, have donated his organs after the team of attending doctors declared the youngster as brain dead

Hyderabad: In a novel gesture, the family members of a 19-year-old student from Rajendernagar, Vattinagulapalle, Biswal Prabhas, who was working part-time as a food delivery boy, have donated his organs after the team of attending doctors declared the youngster as brain dead.

On Thursday, March 14, Biswal Prabhas met with an accident when he crashed into an auto, while driving his two-wheeler. The family members rushed him to Continental Hospitals where he was provided expert critical and ICU care.

Due to severe injuries, the health condition of Biswal Prabhas did not improve and the attending team of doctors declared him as brain dead. Later, the hospital authorities conducted a series of grief counselling sessions, which encouraged the father of the victim Biswal Prabhakar and mother Pinky given consent to donate his organs.

Expressing his admiration for the selflessness displayed by the parents, Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder, Continental Hospitals, commended their act of kindness. “Organ donation is a true testament to the power of humanity. The ability to save lives through the gift of organs is a precious act, and we are honored to have been part of this life-changing journey,” he said.

According to Jeevandan organ donation initiative, liver and two kidneys (3 organs) were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.

On Monday, Dr. Senthil Kumar and his team at Continental Hospitals successfully performed the liver transplant, which was donated to a patient with end-stage liver disease.

The staff at Continental Hospitals also bid a grand farewell to Biswal Prabhas, honoring his life and the impact he continues to make through his organ donation. His noble act will forever be remembered, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others to emulate, they said.