Mancherial: Intermediate student dies, parents allege negligence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:02 PM

Mancherial: An intermediate second year student studying at the Telangana State Minority Residential Junior College (TSMRJC)-Mancherial died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Her parents have alleged that she died due to negligence of officials of the college.

TSMRJC-Mancherial principal Damayanthi said Wahida (17) from Chintapanduwada in the district headquarters was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS)-Hyderabad when she complained of severe headache after appearing for an examination on March 11.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, her parents staged a protest carrying the body in Chintapanduwada alleging that the principal and teachers of the institute showed negligence in providing timely treatment to the student. They urged officials to take action against those who were responsible for her death.

They, however, withdrew their protest when officials assured them of justice.