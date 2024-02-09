KCR, KTR welcome Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

PM Modi made an announcement to this effect on Friday, stating that the Bharat Ratna will be conferred to Narasimha Rao along with former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural economist Dr MS Swaminathan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 01:45 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao expressed happiness over former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao being honoured with the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. They welcomed the Centre’s decision terming it as an honour and a moment of pride for the Telugu people, especially the people of Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect on Friday, stating that the Bharat Ratna will be conferred to Narasimha Rao along with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural economist Dr MS Swaminathan.

Both Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao thanked the Central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring the long pending demand of the BRS to announce the Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao in recognition of his contributions to the nation.

During the BRS regime, the Telangana government organised the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao in a grand manner and urged the Union government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon the former Prime Minister. The then Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.