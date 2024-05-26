NIMS surgeons successfully remove arrow lodged between heart and lungs of tribal youth

Sodi Nanda (17) from Usur area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, belonging to Gutti Koya tribe, was admitted to NIMS with an arrow lodged in his chest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have saved the life of a tribal youth by surgically removing an arrow that was lodged on his chest, between his heart and lungs.

According to doctors, Nandai sustained the injury in an accident. He was first admitted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and later, on Friday brought him to NIMS, Punjagutta.

With the youngster’s health condition deteriorating, Dr Amareswara Rao, Head, Cardiothoracic (CT) surgery, NIMS, and Dr. Gopal conducted the initial diagnosis, which revealed that the arrow had penetrated between the heart and lungs.

After a marathon surgery that lasted for nearly four hours, taken-up by the medical team of Dr. Amareswara Rao and Dr. Gopal, the arrow was completely removed from the body. The doctors revealed that the young man is currently healthy and there is no danger to his life.

NIMS Director, Dr Nagari Bheerappa said, “the entire surgery was conducted free of cost for the family of the tribal youth. We have treated the youngster from the neighboring state, as a special case. I especially appreciate the CT medical team for their hard work and dedication”.