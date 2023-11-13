| Nine Held For Gambling In Adilabad 2

Nine held for gambling in Adilabad

Cash Rs 23,040 and eight mobile phones were seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Adilabad: Nine persons were arrested for allegedly involving in banned gambling in Mavala mandal centre on Sunday. Cash Rs 23,040 and eight mobile phones were seized from them.

Adilabad Central Crime Station Inspector D Sainath said that Ashraf, Sajid, Saddam, Danish, Pathan, Sameerkhan, Mosinkhan, Shafi and Sameer, all belonging to several parts of Mavala were apprehended, following a tip.

They were handed over to Mavala police for further action.