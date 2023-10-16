FICCI hosts workshop on ‘ATA Carnet’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: A workshop on ‘ATA Carnet’ was hosted by the FICCI here on Monday. ATA Carnet is an International Uniform Customs document issued in 79 countries including India and is considered as a passport for goods, which facilitates green channel route for doing business in India and abroad.

D.P.Naidu, Principal Commissioner, Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate, delivered the keynote address, Satish Kumar Reddy, Trade Facilitation Expert and Consultant, ADB, enlightened the audience on ‘Customs Perspective on ATA Carnet’ while S. Vijayalakshmi, Director, FICCI, spoke on ‘FICCI’s Role on ATA Carnet, Application Procedures and its benefits.

Chakravarthi AVPS, Chair, International Trade, FTCCI, Sumeet Gupta, Assistant Secretary General, FICCI, and Suresh Kumar Singhal, Senior Vice President, FTCCI, also spoke.

ATA Carnet permits duty free temporary admission of goods into a member country without the need to raise customs bond, payment of duty and fulfillment of other customs formalities in one or a number of foreign countries. ATA Carnet simplifies the customs procedures and clearance in a foreign land, without payment of duty or a bank guarantee for temporary import into that country.

The initials “ATA” are an acronym of the French and English word “Admission Temporaire / Temporary Admission.” Like a passport for goods, ATA Carnet (pronounced Karnay) allows for the goods for which it was issued to enter any of the participating countries for up to one year, a press release said.