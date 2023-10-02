FICCI, FLO, YFLO organised Swachhata Hi Seva

A one-hour shramadhan was done by the members, FICCI staff, and 58 NSS volunteers of the college.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: An initiative for Garbage Free India, Swachhata Hi Seva was organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet.

FLO national body has given a call for all our chapters across India to participate in the initiative in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have undertaken this program here at Begumpet Colleges,” said Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO.

“When we keep our streets clean, we reduce the spread of diseases. When we manage waste responsibly, we protect our ecosystems. When we recycle and reuse, we save resources and create opportunities,” said Arthi Shah, YFLO Chairperson.