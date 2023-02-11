| Nine Injured In Accident At Vizag Steel Plant

Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Visakhapatnam: Nine workers were injured in an explosion of a ladle at Steel Melting Point -2 in Visakhapatnam steel plant on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the conveyor belt carrying liquid steel.

Deputy General Manager Anil Pahiwala, senior manager Jayakumar, technician Eswar Nayak, chargeman Panda Sahu, and contract workers Bangaraiah, Appalaraju, Srinu, Potaiah and Suribabu, were among the injured who were administered first aid at the Visakhapatnam Steel General Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in the city.

Trade union leaders demanded an investigation into the incident and better treatment to the injured workers.