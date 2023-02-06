Vizag steel plant plagued by large scale retirement of staff

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Monday questioned the Ministry of Steel as to how the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant could cope with largescale retirement of its employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Reacting to the statement in the Rajya Sabha by the union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste who said that the present employee strength of Vizag Steel Plant is 14,880, with 1,987 employees have retired over the past three years and as many as 3,209 employees including 1,170 executive employees and 2,039 non-executive employees are expected to retire in the next three years as per the manpower records of RINL, the BJP MP wondered how the Ministry expects the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant could cope with manpower shortage owing to largescale retirement of employees.

The Minister replied that the additional manpower requirements were being met through outsourcing of non-core activities and by redeployment of manpower in core activities and clarified that there was no freeze on new recruitments although only 106 new employees had been recruited in the past three years.

Commenting on the largescale retirement in RINL, Narasimha Rao lauded the efforts of employees of RINL who had performed well despite the reduced employee strength of RINL and demonstrated their commitment to the company.