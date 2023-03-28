Nine sheep killed in street dog attack in Jagtial

Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama.
Jagtial: Nine sheep were killed and a few others injured in a street dog attack in Muthyampet of Mallapur mandal early on Tuesday morning.
According to villagers, a shepherd, Rodda Suresh, had herded his sheep in a cattle shed on Monday night. A group of street dogs allegedly attacked the flock of sheep and killed nine of them.
Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama. The shepherd community has appealed to the officials to provide compensation to Suresh.