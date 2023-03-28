| Nine Sheep Killed In Street Dog Attack In Jagtial

Nine sheep killed in street dog attack in Jagtial

Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:36 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Jagtial: Nine sheep were killed and a few others injured in a street dog attack in Muthyampet of Mallapur mandal early on Tuesday morning.

According to villagers, a shepherd, Rodda Suresh, had herded his sheep in a cattle shed on Monday night. A group of street dogs allegedly attacked the flock of sheep and killed nine of them.

Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama. The shepherd community has appealed to the officials to provide compensation to Suresh.