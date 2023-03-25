Judiciary, advocates coordination essential for early disposal of cases: HC Chief Justice

High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan laying foundation for two court complexes and residential quarters in Korutla on Saturday

Jagtial: High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday emphasized the need for coordination between the judiciary, court staff and advocates for early disposal of cases.

He was speaking after inaugurating the senior civil judge court in Metpalli. Advocates must have comprehensive knowledge on laws.

For this purpose, they should visit colleges and develop reading habits. Cooperation of advocates was essential for early disposal of cases, he said, also stating that some news channels had misinterpreted his statement during the Women’s Day celebrations at the High Court. It was not proper on the part of the media to indulge in such kinds of acts for the rating of their channels, he said.

He advised judges to speak in public meetings without giving any scope for controversies if they got an opportunity to speak in public meetings. Earlier, the Chief Justice laid the foundation for two court complexes of the junior civil judge court and residential quarters.