20 students, school staff injured in honey bee attack in Jagtial district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Jagtial: 20 students and staff of a private school sustained injuries in a honey bee attack in Venkatapur of Korutla in Jagtial district on Saturday afternoon.

Students, teachers and other staff of Matrusri High School, Metpalli, HAD visited Venkateshwara swamy temple in Venkatapur in the outskirts of Korutla town. While the school staff was preparing food on the temple premises by using firewood, honey bees, which were taking shelter in honeycombs in nearby trees, suddenly attacked the students and the staff.

While school staff Saritha received major injuries, 20 students suffered minor injuries. The injured children and staff were shifted to Korutla hospital.

