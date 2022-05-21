| Nine Year Old Boy Drowns In Well In Suryapet

Nine-year-old boy drowns in well in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:46 AM, Sat - 21 May 22

Suryapet: A nine- year- old boy Tharun drowned in an open farm well at Chennarigudem of Chilkuru mandal in the district on Saturday morning when he went to learn swimming.

Instead of a plastic tube, the boy tied an air filled plastic can to his waist with a rope and entered the agricultural open well to learn swimming. The boy drowned when the plastic can got separated as it was not tied properly. The efforts of the nearby people to save him did not worked out.

Eight injured in road accident

In Nalgonda district, eight passengers of TSRTC bus received injuries when the bus hit a road divider on National Highway No. 65 at Nakrekal. The injured have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally by 108 ambulance for treatment.

