Ninth class student dies in road accident at Medchal ORR stretch

On Saturday afternoon, the family was on the way from Kukatpally to Bibi Nagar through the ORR when at Medchal ORR stretch, Ram complained of nausea.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A ninth standard student died in a road accident at Outer Ring Road Medchal on Saturday.

The boy, M Poojitha Ram, (13), a resident of Bhadrachalam, had come to the city along with his family to meet their relatives at Kukatpally in view of summer vacation.

Also Read Property tax collection irregularities: Outsourced personnel to be withdrawn

On Saturday afternoon, the family was on the way from Kukatpally to Bibi Nagar through the ORR when at Medchal ORR stretch, Ram complained of nausea.

“A relative of Ram, who was driving the car, immediately stopped the vehicle. Ram got out of the car from the right-side door and was on the road when a DCM van hit him leading to injuries,” said Medchal sub inspector, Lavanya S.

The police reached the spot-on information and shifted the boy to a private hospital in an ambulance where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is registered and investigation on.