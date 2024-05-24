Property tax collection irregularities: Outsourced personnel to be withdrawn

The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) D Divya on Monday issued orders to this effect.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration department has directed all Municipal Commissioners in the State to withdraw outsourced personnel from collection of property tax, following irregularities and temporary misappropriation from tax collection and non remittance of amount into the municipal accounts. The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) D Divya on Monday issued orders to this effect. In the circular, the DMA said that irregularities and temporary misappropriation in property tax collection and non-remittance of collected revenue into the municipal account by the outsourced persons were noticed. It was also noticed that this was done due to the laxity of supervisory officers, Managers, Accounts staff etc., and giving scope for misappropriation opportunities in the day to day administration, the circular said.

Accordingly, all the municipal commissioners in the State (except GHMC) were instructed to withdraw outsourced personnel from the responsibility of tax collection and remittance of the amount, hand-held machines and assign the said duties only to ward officer or other regular employees working in the ULBs. If any deviation noticed at a later date, necessary action would be initiated on the concerned as per rules, the circular added.About 400 to 500 Village Revenue Officers & Village Revenue Assistants are redeployed as Junior Assistants and Ward Officers in ULBs duly specifying their roles and responsibilities. The department intends to make effective use of their services in this regard.

Meanwhile, the department collected Rs.309.80 crore under the five percent rebate scheme on property tax collection for the current financial year. Of the 24,10,327 property assessments, 4,40,171 assessments utilized the five percent rebate service and paid their property tax. Among the districts, Siddipet topped the list with 33.60 percent collection, followed by Suryapet, which recorded 31.27 per cent and Medchal Malkajgiri with 30.13 percent.

Similarly, the department has set a target of collecting Rs.1,497.03 crore as property tax for the current financial year. in the last financial year (2023-24), the department had set a target of Rs.1300 crore collection but could collect only Rs.922.03 crore.