Niranjan Reddy slams Pawan Kalyan over remarks against Telangana

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy advised the Jana Sena chief to first study history before making such sweeping remarks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Nagarkurnool: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy strongly objected to Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan’s statement that until former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao came to power, people of Telangana could not enjoy a meal comprising rice. He advised the Jana Sena chief to first study history before making such sweeping remarks.

Addressing the Kisan Mela held at the agricultural research station in Palem of Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday, the Minister said the actor-turned-politician made irresponsible statements disrespecting people of Telangana. “He claimed that people of Telangana had no access to a meal of rice until NT Rama Rao came to power. I have not seen such a fool who has no iota of knowledge about Telangana’s rich history and culture,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy stated that paddy cultivation was taken up in Telangana more than 1100-1200 years ago. He reminded that the rulers of Kakatiya and Reddy Raju dynasties had developed the chain of tanks in the region where paddy was cultivated abundantly. “Agriculture in Telangana was destroyed under the regime of Andhra rulers due to sheer discrimination and negligence. Otherwise, we were far more advanced than any other regions in the country,” he added.