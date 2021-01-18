Niranjan Reddy terms Congress as A1 over farm laws

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Peddapalli: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy termed the Congress as the first accused concerning the new farm laws.

In its 2019 election manifesto, the Congress had promised to abolish the APMC Act, and the same was being implemented by the Modi’s government now.

Surprisingly, the Congress was now waging agitation against the new laws, the Minister said while inaugurating Rythu Vedika and agriculture market yard in Putnoor of Anthergoan mandal on Monday.

The State government would take steps for the benefit of farmers after examining the consequences of the new laws.

In the initial days of Independence, hybrid variety seeds were introduced to enhance the crop production in the country. Then rulers had encouraged crop production to meet the needs of the growing population. Over time, the production had enhanced and governments began procuring crops by opening purchasing centres. However, the procurement process would end with the new laws.

