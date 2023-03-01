Singireddy Niranjan Reddy to inaugurate KISAN Agri Show on March 3

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The KISAN Agri Show, one of the largest agriculture exhibitions in India, will begin at Hitex here on March 3 and continue till March 5.

The KISAN Agri Show 2023, which will be the 32nd Agri exhibition in the series, will will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, and will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. This year’s KISAN Agri show will have more than 150 exhibitors and is expected to have more than 30,000 visitors from across Telangana and neighbouring States.

The exhibition is spread over 10,000 sq.m of area and will connect 160 companies in three days. The latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture will be displayed here. KISAN has been receiving support and participation from leading agricultural institutions, according to a press release.

SPARK, a special arena for Agri Startups, will be part of the event, with over 20 Agri Startups to present their new technologies and concepts here. Gnana Kendram, a cluster of stands from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agriculture University and ICAR institutions, will impart information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for Telangana farmers.

KISAN exhibition will also focus on Agri Input, Water Management, Tools and Implements, seeds and planting material to help farmers locate things of their interest. An Open Arena will display large farm machinery and implements. Farmers will see many innovative farm technologies especially evolved for Indian agro-climatic conditions as well, the release said.