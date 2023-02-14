Night temperature dips to single digit in Hyderabad

Officials said the city could witness a dip in minimum temperatures for the next two days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Though days are turning blazing hot in Hyderabad, early mornings and nights are remaining bitterly cold. The city woke up covered in a blanket of haze on Tuesday morning as night temperatures in various localities dropped below 14 degrees Celsius, and to even a single digit.

Officials said the city could witness a dip in minimum temperatures for the next two days.

Also Read Winter chill ups pollution in Hyderabad

An average minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city in the early hours of Tuesday. Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures could be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius till Thursday.

The IMD officials have issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally for the next three days.

On Tuesday, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.