Nirmal: 94 families from two villages relocated from Kawal Tiger Reserve

Forty-eight families who chose compensation of Rs.15 lakh had already vacated their homes. The process of the relocation of the two villages commenced in 2017.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Nirmal: Ninety-four families residing in the two villages of Rampur and Maisampet in the core of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Kaddampeddur mandal were successfully relocated to a rehabilitation and settlement colony in Maddigadaga village on Thursday. Already, 48 families were shifted from the two villages.

Forest officials said the families who opted for the option of rehabilitation and housing package worth Rs 15 lakh were relocated. Forty-eight families who chose compensation of Rs.15 lakh had already vacated their homes. The process of the relocation of the two villages commenced in 2017. Villagers were initially reluctant to be relocated, but agreed to be shifted after officials creating awareness and extending compensation.

The 94 families who selected the rehabilitation and housing package would be provided with two and half an acre of agricultural land and a pucca house each. A colony was created on a piece of 12 acres of land near Maddigadaga village to house the displaced families. A total of 225 acres of agricultural land was identified for the purpose of rehabilitation for the villagers.

As many as 22 villages were identified to be displaced by the creation of KTR, which came into existence in 2012. The remaining villages would relocated soon, officials said.